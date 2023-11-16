Gwen Stefani Reveals Emotional Moment During Her Wedding to Blake Shelton That ‘All the Makeup Came Off’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

So in love! Gwen Stefani just revealed the moment during her wedding to Blake Shelton that she became so emotional, her makeup came off. “I never thought I was going to be getting married,” she said during a November 15 interview for TODAY. “That’s just insane that that happened.” She then remembered taking the vows to the country star. “I do my vows and I’m like literally bawling, I didn’t have a makeup artist I did my own makeup, and completely all the makeup came off,” she confessed. “And so then [Blake] goes, ‘I know that you’re always on me about not writing songs…’ So all of a sudden, guitar out of nowhere, he plays me this song he writes me. I’m bawling.”

The big day happened on July 3, 2021, at a chapel on Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma estate. By all accounts, the ceremony was lavish but intimate, and officiated by pal Carson Daly. Gwen wore a gorgeous white tulle gown by Vera Wang, and the couple’s first dance was to Peter Gabriel‘s iconic 80s hit “In Your Eyes.” In an absolutely sweet detail, she had her three sons’ names (Kingston, now 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9,) embroidered into the veil.

In a 2022 interview, when asked why the celebration ended up being scaled back, she responded, “COVID.” “I had this fantasy of building bleachers,” the No Doubt rocker said during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be.”

The hitmaker then explained that she wasn’t just talking about the big day. “Not just the wedding,” she added. “The marriage is so so fun, and I’m so into it. And I feel very blessed.” The Voice coach says aside from the romance, there’s an element of true friendship. “He’s my best friend,” she said. “He’s so much fun.”