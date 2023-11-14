Blake Shelton Admits Life in Oklahoma Has Brought Out a ‘Different Side’ of Wife Gwen Stefani

Image Credit: Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton says life in his home state of Oklahoma has had an effect on his wife, Gwen Stefani. “I’m not going to say that she’s become this country girl,” the country icon, 47, told E! News during a new interview, published on November 14. “But I just think we’re starting to see a different side of Gwen.”

That “different side” seems to entail venturing into the country genre — something fans might not have expected of the No Doubt rocker. The power couple recently teamed up for a robust version of The Judds‘ hit “Love is Alive.” “I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is,” Blake said, noting that she’s also “an incredible songwriter.”

When asked by the outlet if fans could expect more music from the couple, Blake was enthusiastic about the possibility. “Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please,” he laughed. “I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen.”

Blake and Gwen met and fell in love while working together on The Voice and married in a lavish ceremony in 2021. Though Blake has since walked away from the show, Gwen has continued on as a judge for the talent program. Gwen and her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, seem to have blended the famous family perfectly.

The country star, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, also recently shared what he loves the most about being married to Gwen. “I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning,” he said of the “Sweet Escape” singer, during a November appearance on TODAY. “I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.”