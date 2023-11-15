Michael Strahan Returns to ‘Good Morning America’: His Absence Explained

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michael Strahan is a staple on Good Morning America so his absence from the morning program on ABC is always noticeable. The 51-year-old former football player was absent from GMA from the end of October until Wednesday, November 15. Other co-hosts filled in for Michael during the nearly three weeks that he missed. Keep reading to find out why Michael was not on GMA and details about his return.

Why Was Michael Strahan Missing from GMA?

Michael Strahan was missing from GMA because of “personal family matters,” ABC confirmed in a statement on Monday, November 7.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The last time Michael was on GMA before his hiatus was Thursday, October 26. His absence from the show continued until Wednesday, November 15. He also missed over two weeks of Fox’s NFL Sunday. Curt Menefee from NFL Sunday told viewers on Sunday, November 5 that Michael was “dealing with a personal family matter.”

When Did Michael Strahan Return to GMA?

Michael returned to GMA on November 15. Robin Roberts opened the show by welcoming Michael back to the ABC program. “Can I just say we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?” she said. “It is great to back with both of you,” Michael told his co-anchors. He did not address the reason for his absence on-air.

Juju Chang and Linsey Davis both filled in for Michael during his reprieve from the show.

Michael has yet to speak out about his absence from GMA. It’s unclear what the “personal family matter” is that he was dealing with. The former New York Giant has four children, son Michael Jr., 28, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and daughters Tanita, 31, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 19, who he shares with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

Michael joined GMA in 2016 after he left Live with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa. His co-hosts on the ABC morning program include Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee.