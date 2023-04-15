George Stephanopoulos’ 2 Kids: Meet His Beautiful Daughters

George Stephanopoulos is a news anchor and former politician

Americans know George Stephanopoulos as a co-host of Good Morning America, and many also remember him as one of former President Bill Clinton‘s most trusted aides during his first term. However, at home, George has an entirely different title: Dad. George, 62, is the proud father of two daughters he shares with his wife of 22 years, Ali Wentworth. They welcomed their first daughter, Elliott, in Sept. 2002, and their second daughter, Harper, in June 2005. Meet George and Ali’s two daughters below.

Elliot Stephanopoulos

Elliot and her younger sister Harper have lived mostly out of the spotlight. However, their father revealed in a 2017 tweet (seen below) that Elliot has scoliosis. Sharing a photo of her wearing a black brace, he wrote, “So proud of my daughter wearing her brace every day! #LeaningUp #NationalScoliosisAwarenessMonth”.

So proud of my daughter Elliott. Wearing brace every day. #NationalScoliosisMonth pic.twitter.com/nvZpfqBpT5 — George Stephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) June 19, 2017

A few years later, their mother posted rare snapshots of Elliot as she graduated high school in May 2021. “My eldest daughter graduated from high school. Biggest triumph is I made a human smarter, more empathetic, more enlightened, more insightful, and not to mention more beautiful inside and out…congratulations Elliott Stephanopoulos,” the actress gushed alongside several pictures and a video from Elliot’s big day on Instagram.

The following month, the Jerry Maguire actress shared an image of Elliot and George before Elliot headed to her senior prom in June 2021. Elliot looked stunning as she stood next to her dad in a plunging, silky black dress that featured a slit on her right side. She added a pop of color with red lipstick and had her brunette hair styled in a ponytail. “Prom night! That is not her date….” Ali joked in the caption.

Ali later appeared on Live! With Kelly And Ryan, where she described her daughter’s prom dress shopping experience. “I have to basically remind my daughter that it’s not the Met Ball or her wedding,” she admitted, per E! News. “The dress has to be under $100 and you also can’t dress like a ‘lady of the night’ if you know what I mean. So, I don’t mean like a turtleneck sweater dress but something in between.”

Then, in September of that year, Ali revealed Elliot left the house for college for the first time. “I just dropped my eldest daughter at college. A milestone. Very emotional,” she wrote alongside a silly selfie of her munching on a burger.

Harper Stephanopoulos

Very little is known about Harper Stephanopoulos. One thing that Ali has made clear about both her girls’ personalities is that they love to gang up against George. “I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way,” she revealed in an interview with Harry Connick Jr., per Hello! Fair enough!