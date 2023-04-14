Ginger Zee’s Husband Ben Aaron: Meet ‘GMA’ Star’s Spouse

Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist for ABC News & is widely known for her work on Good Morning America.

She is married to news personality Ben Aaron.

Ginger recently made headlines after clapping back at an online hater via Twitter on Apr. 14, 2023, per Newsweek.

TV personality Ginger Zee, 42, is most known for her work as the chief meteorologist for ABC News. The brunette beauty is featured on Good Morning America, where she often reports on the weather, natural disasters, and more. Interestingly, Ginger is also married to someone who works in news, as her spouse, Ben Aaron, 41, is a reporter for WPIX 11. The couple can often be seen working on social media, but every now and then they also feature each other on their Instagram accounts. Keep reading to learn more about Ben, their marriage, and their family!

Who Is Ginger Zee’s Husband?

Ginger’s husband, Ben, is an impressive man, as he too works as a journalist! The news personality currently works at WPIX 11 and can be seen on the news program between 8 to 10 AM, week days. Ben also spends time working on the show on Sundays at 9.30 AM, per his Instagram bio. The 41-year-old is a proud graduate from Emerson College in Boston, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in media.

Ben took on his current role in 2020 and prior to that he co-hosted Pickler & Ben with Kellie Pickler. His work there was so successful that it even earned him not one, but two Daytime Emmy nominations, per his IMDb page. His first nomination for “Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host” was earned in 2018, with the second coming a year later. Although he did not win, he continues to be a successful news reporter with many impressive programs and companies on his resume including: New York Live, EXTRA, Entertainment Tonight, and the Today Show.

Their Marriage

The adorable couple got married nearly a decade ago in 2014. Ben took to Instagram on June 7, 2022, to celebrate their eighth anniversary with a hilarious clip of them lip-syncing. “No one I’d rather go chasin’ them with. Happy 8th anniversary. @ginger_zee,” he captioned the video, which included the song “Waterfalls” by TLC.

Most recently, Ben took to Instagram to call out an article from Closer via Yahoo! News about his and Ginger’s marriage. The headline questioned whether or not they were still together, to which he joked about in an Instagram post on Jan. 27, 2023. “This is something that Ginger and I have wanted to talk to you all about for a long time but just didn’t know how,” his cheeky caption began. “I’m sorry to say that Ginger and I are no longer together and she is currently living with an American Basswood somewhere near Nova Scotia.”

His satirical post continued, “Am I hurt? Sure. But I know this is what’s best for us. Ginger is happy being sappy and I must move on. Thank you Yahoo gossip person for giving me the strength to bring this to light.” Ginger commented on the post after a friend joked about their love being “evergreen”, to which his wife said, “SOLID.”

Do They Have Kids?

The Renovation Realities stars have welcomed two children together during their loving marriage. Their eldest son, Adrian, was born in Dec. 2015, while his younger brother, Miles, was born in Feb. 2018, per US Weekly. Ginger and Ben often share photos of their children via Instagram, which includes photos of their cute Halloween costumes. “Let’s Dance On The Yellow Brick Road Because We Will Rock Your Heart Of Glass. @ginger_zee #freddiemercury @eltonjohn #eltonjohn #blondie #davidbowie,” the proud dad captioned a family photo on Oct. 31, 2022.

Ginger also spoke to US Weekly in Sept. 2018 about “mom guilt” as a working mother. “Give yourself grace,” she told the outlet at the time. “I think that mom guilt starts from the second the baby is born, so that’s going to happen. It’s OK to feel that and let it wash over you, because it’s going to come anyway.”