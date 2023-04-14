Lara Spencer’s Husband: Her Marriage To Richard McVey & Ex David Hafenreffer Explored

Lara Spencer is an anchor on ‘GMA.’

She has two children.

Lara has been married twice and is currently married to Richard McVey.

Lara Spencer, 53, is part of an elite tribe of co-anchors who have helmed Good Morning America, having been associated with the ABC network for a decade and a half. She’s also a correspondent for ABC News and Nightline, making her one of the country’s most high-profile on-air journalists.

But behind the scenes, the New York native has also had two marriages — one of which ended in divorce after 15 years. Here’s what to know about the two men the Emmy winning anchor has been married to over the years.

Richard McVey

In January of 2018, Lara announced her engagement to Richard McVey, an extremely wealthy tech entrepreneur from New York per the NY Daily News. She met the founder and CEO of Market Axxess on a blind date set up by a friend, and the rest was history! They married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Vail Colorado, on Sept 1, 2018. Lara wore a stunning lace halter dress by Adam Zohar with a mermaid fit, and her new hubby wore a white tuxedo jacket with a traditional bowtie. “I might just be a little happy,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the big moment on September 2, 2018.

Cleveland native Richard was previously married and has three daughters with his ex-wife. All five of the power couple’s children were in attendance at the lavish wedding celebration.

David Haffenreffer

Before her marriage to Richard, the broadcaster was married to CNN reporter and real estate broker David Haffenreffer. The former couple married in an Episcopal ceremony in Southampton back on Sept 30, 2000, and they set up house in Greenwich, Connecticut. They welcomed two children, Katharine (Kate) Haffenreffer, now 18, in 2004, and Duff Haffenreffer in 2002. They reportedly moved to Los Angeles in 2009, where Lara hosted entertainment news program The Insider. There, they shared a beautiful renovated 1960s home in Beverly Hills.

But it wasn’t meant to be, and n March of 2015, the duo announced their amicable split after 15 years and two children together. “After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Indeed, they do appear to have remained extremely friendly — a source told the outlet they vacationed as a family almost immediately following the announcement. Additionally, Lara continues to follower her ex husband on Instagram, where she frequently shares updates on her family and professional life.