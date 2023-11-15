Jenna Bush Hager Weighs in on Something ‘Hot and Steamy’ Going On Between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, has her own theories on what may be going on between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. During Tuesday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the talk show host weighed in on a potential romance between the handsome Oscar winning actor and supermodel. “I mean, they seem like the perfect couple,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb during the November 15 broadcast. Per Page Six, Hoda agreed that the rumored couple is “cute” while launching into the topic of a recent ET report that claims the Silver Linings Playbook star has invited the mom of one to a work dinner.

“When you invite someone to your work family, it’s like when someone here brings a boyfriend or girlfriend to visit the studio, then you know … that person is important enough for you to bring her here,” Hoda explained. Jenna didn’t hold back on her own thoughts about the alleged invitation. “I think it means something hot and steamy is going on because crossing that boundary between pleasure and purpose,” she said before adding cheekily, “Work, work.”

The ETOnline report in question claims that Bradley and Gigi, each of whom share one daughter with their respective exes, are “smitten.” “Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other,” a source told the outlet for a November 14 report. “The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives. Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together.”

Bradley and Gigi first set rumors in motion when they were spotted on a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City in October. They were subsequently spotted on a rainy walk in the same city, and again on a date night for an off-Broadway show in early November.

Bradley, 48, shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi, 28, shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.