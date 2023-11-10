Sofia Vergara Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit in Sexy New Photos After Report She’s ‘Falling’ For Justin Saliman

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sofía Vergara, 51, showed off her flawless figure in a plunging black bodysuit — just days after a report claimed she’s “falling” for orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman! In photos you can see below, the Hot Pursuit actress showed off the skintight bodysuit while sitting in a chair in front of a mirror. She wore her light brunette locks down around her shoulders, and accessorized with layered gold bracelets and a pair of what appeared to be giant fish earrings. Sofia went barefoot for the three snaps, in which she displayed the stunning but simple look. “Good morning #casachipichipi,” she captioned the trio of pics via Instagram on November 10.

Sofia boasts a following of 31.8 million fans on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments thread to gush over the gorgeous photos. “Ravishing,” wrote a fan, alongside a row of red heart emojis. “Morning Sexy lady,” remarked a second, while a third simply responded with a row of flame and heart emojis. “Amaaaaaaazing!!!!!!!!” gushed a fourth follower.

The jaw-dropping snapshots come just two days after a source said Sofia’s feelings for Justin are deepening as they continue to be spotted on dates. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” an insider close to the America’s Got Talent judge told US Weekly for a Tuesday, November 7 report. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Sofia was previously married to Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello — the former couple confirmed their split after seven years of marriage in a July statement obtained by Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the joint statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”