Brittany Mahomes’ Family Rocks Matching SKIMS for New Holiday Campaign

Image Credit: Theo Wenner

Brittany Mahomes, 28, and Patrick Mahomes, 28, landed their first campaign as a family on November 9! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife posed with their two kiddos for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS holiday campaign amid Brittany’s new friendship with Taylor Swift. The Mahomes family rocked SKIMS‘ Cozy Knit collection in black and red plaid for the adorable photoshoot.

For the campaign, Brittany and the NFL star showed off their fun side along with their son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 11 mos., and daughter Sterling Skye, 2. The proud parents adorably held their little ones upside down during the photoshoot and made sure their kids had a great time. “The holidays start with @skims,” the former soccer player captioned the photos via Instagram that same day.

In another snapshot from the campaign, the blonde beauty and her loved ones rocked SKIMS Cozy Knit collection in all black. In the adorable photo, Bronze and Sterling shared a sweet hug while their momma held onto the nearly one-year-old baby. Meanwhile, the proud father posed in the back in the same collection, however, he added a silver chain necklace to complete his ensemble.

In a press release for the holiday campaign, the pro athlete gushed over his family’s first official campaign together. “This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick said. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.” Meanwhile, his wife noted that they all had the “best” day shooting the photos. “We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany swooned. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

Soon after Brittany and SKIMS shared the photos via social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “Love love love!!!!” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in with, “the sweetest fam.” A third fan couldn’t help but joke that the Mahomes family’s Christmas card was complete with the campaign. “No need for Xmas pictures this year,” they penned, along with heart eye emojis. The official holiday collection from The Kardashians star is now available.