Cardi B Sizzles in Crop Top & Briefs for SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Image Credit: Vanessa Beecroft

Cardi B, 31, wowed in the latest campaign for SKIMS‘ Cotton Collection on October 16! For the new campaign, the “I Like It” songstress rocked a white cotton crop top and matching cotton briefs. Cardi opted to wear her long red tresses in elegant beach waves and completed the final look with nude nails. “Everybody’s wearing @skims, are you?” she captioned the post via Instagram that same day.

Speaking directly to SKIMS, the 31-year-old revealed how “snatched” the Cotton Collection makes her feel. “I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” Cardi said. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.” In a separate look, the mother-of-two also rocked a green cotton bra and matching cotton leggings.

Soon after the photos from the campaign landed on social media, many of Cardi’s fans took to the comments to react. “Skims did yo big one with this one !” one admirer gushed, while another joked, “Now I have to love y’all cos [sic] of Belcalis.” In a separate post, Cardi showed off her massive thigh tattoos while she rocked the SKIMS Cotton Rib High Neck Tank and Thong in Army Multi. “OMG the peacock tattoo,” one fan wrote, while another swooned, “This is giving me life.”

Cardi’s latest campaign with Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand comes on the heels of her 31st birthday. The Grammy winner celebrated her birthday on October 11 and took to Instagram show off the lavish gifts she received. Her husband, Offset, 31, spoiled Cardi and gifted her over $500K worth of Hermès purses, as reported by Page Six. “Throw it back like its Thursday I got cake im lit its my birthday…..Trophies,” she captioned the birthday post on October 13.

For her birthday, the brunette beauty rocked a skin-tight red dress that featured lace on the sides. The gown also boasted a low-cut design on the front and a lavishly long train. Many of Cardi’s fans took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday and compliment her look. “Happy Birthday gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another penned, “The media doesn’t give offset enough credit on how much of a good husband he is to Cardi.” The Migos rapper and Cardi were married in 2017 and share a blended family of five children, including a son and a daughter of their own.