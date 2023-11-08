Patrick Dempsey Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023

Image Credit: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Patrick Dempsey is PEOPLE‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2023! The big news was announced on Tuesday night, November 7 and the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 57, told the publication that he was “shocked” when he found out he won the coveted annual race.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Patrick said in his interview. “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

The dad-of-three admitted that he’s fine that it took so long to be named the Sexiest Man Alive despite his longtime heartthrob status in Hollywood. In fact, Patrick feels like the timing could not have been more perfect.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump,” Patrick added, “but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Patrick discussed his family’s reaction to him winning the title on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 7.

“They laughed quite hard,” he said. “They were like, ‘No seriously, who is it?’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s me.’ Reality came crashing in.” Patrick also joked that he prepared for the magazine’s photoshoot by fasting and working out. “It’s a sacrifice. It’s a lot of work,” he said. “I did it for the people. I fasted and went to the gym.”

Last year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, while the year before the title went to his Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd. Michael B. Jordan was given the honor in 2020.

The first year the “Sexiest Man Alive” award was handed out was in 1985, with Mel Gibson earning the honor. After him, Mark Harmon, Harry Hamlin, and John F. Kennedy, Jr. took the title. John F. Kennedy Jr. grabbed the honor at 27 years old in 1988 and is the youngest star to land the title. Sean Connery, who nabbed the title in 1989 at age 59, is the oldest in history to do so. Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, and Richard Gere have all been named the “Sexiest Man Alive” twice.

There are 38 winners in total. Other past winners include John Legend in 2019, actor Idris Elba in 2018, Blake Shelton in 2017, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2016, and David Beckham in 2015.