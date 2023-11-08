Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Bob Hair Makeover for Book Release: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Megan Fox, 37, celebrated the release of her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, by transforming her look! The Jennifer’s Body starlet took to Instagram on November 8 to show off her new red bob and also celebrated the release of her poetry book. For the series of selfies, Megan parted her sleek bob down the middle and made sure her nails matched the color scheme.

The 37-year-old also looked extra chic in a nearly sheer brown tank top and leather mini skirt. Megan’s glam team gave her makeup an extra sparkle with a glossy pink lip, a shimmery smokey eye, and a sleek contour. Elsewhere in the same carousel of photos, the mother-of-three rocked a brown blazer and sported bangs. Her new hairstyle was also complete with adorable blue butterfly hair clips carefully placed on the side.

Soon after Megan shared the sexy selfies with her 21.6 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over her new look. “I swear any look, any hair colour, etc is perfection on you,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Beatiful [sic] New Hair.” Meanwhile, on a her makeup artist’s post of the new hairstyle, more of Megan’s fans swooned over the transformation. “Legit so breathtaking,” one fan penned, while another chimed in with, “WOW absolutely stunning.”

Megan’s new selfies come amid the release of her poetry book which was released on November 7. Some of the revelations in the book include the pregnancy loss she faced with Machine Gun Kelly (b. Colson Baker). “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” Megan said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Additionally, she revealed that MGK inspired her to write the series of poems. “The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson,” Megan said. The 33-year-old and the actress got engaged in January 2022 and after a reported split earlier this year, have seemingly reconciled. The proud mother also made an appearance at Racket NYC on November 7 and expressed her intention of the book, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’m not trying to get anyone canceled,” she explained. “I’m not karma.”