Megan Fox’s Biggest Revelations From Her Poetry Book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

Image Credit: Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock

Megan Fox released her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, on November 7, and it includes startling revelations about her past relationships. In a statement she released in August, the actress described the contents of her book.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” she wrote. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity [by] using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

‘A Beautiful Boy Is a Deadly Drug’

Without naming who he is, Megan wrote about a lover whom she is addicted to in the poem “a beautiful boy is a deadly drug.”

“You are an addiction / that no amount of prayers / will ever cure / my cries for relief / floating / unheard into the ether / you are killing me . but my heart / won’t give you up / this thread / through our past lives / tightly wound / around my neck / siphoning my breath / to fill your lungs / my hands are bleeding / from trying to free myself / you offer me a smile / content to steal my life / knowing at least this way / no one else / will ever have me.”

“It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir … But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.” Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023

Her Miscarriage

The Transformers actress reflected on getting an ultrasound for what would have been a baby girl when she was 10 weeks pregnant, according to PEOPLE. The outlet noted that she described the moment throughout two poems.

“Maybe if you hadn’t. .. maybe if i had…” In another excerpt from the poem, Megan wrote, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh … but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

Another heartbreaking line from the book reads, “as they rip you from my insides … I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

‘Oxycodone and tequila’

Megan explained on Good Morning America that she has “been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.”

“I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people,” the Till Death actress noted. “And also very famous — very famous — people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

In her poem “oxycodone and tequila,” Megan described a horrific incident with an ex. “Your eyes go black / and I know it’s too late to run,” she wrote, per PEOPLE, before claiming that she was pinned, spit on and later strangled by someone who was “delusional and possessed.”

“You hit me / again / and again / i recognize the familiar taste of blood on my tongue,” the Jennifer’s Body star recalled. In another portion, she wrote about the bruises and bite marks she sustained from the unnamed ex. “You fall asleep on top of me so that i can’t call my family or the police,” she claimed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.