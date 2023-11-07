Offset Holds Baby Wave in His Arms While Rapping in New Music Video

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A family collaboration! Offset, 31, released a new music video for his song “On The River” from his latest album, Set It Off, on November 7 and had a special guest in the clip. The Migos rapper performed the track while holding his son, Wave, 2, as they both twinned in shirtless looks. Offset and Cardi B‘s son even matched by rocking several diamond necklaces around their necks in the video.

The proud father-of-five took to Instagram that same day to share the video with his 22.4 million followers. “On the river visual out Now!!! Starring ….WAVE,” he gushed in the caption. Soon after Cardi and Offset‘s fans saw the two-year-old in the music video, they took to the comments to react. “When young started pumpin [sic] his arm too that was crazy‼️” one admirer gushed of Wave copying his dad’s dance moves. Meanwhile, a separate fan added, “Wave is so cute.”

Several other fans took to the comments of a fan’s re-post of the music video to praise Offset for bringing his son into the studio. “That’s how it’s done!! You gotta [sic] watch your kid you bring him to work and make history,” the admirer penned, while another added, “So cute he’s going to b [sic] like offset.” A few others couldn’t help but also applaud Wave for his performance. “Awwwww This is Priceless Wave U [sic] did A Great job,” the fan commented, while another agreed and wrote, “Wave understood the assignment.”

Offset released his solo album on October October 13, which followed his 2019 album Father of 4. A few weeks later he opened up about the record during an interview with Apple Music. “It’s a lot of pressure, but at the same time I got a strong team… a good team,” he explained at the time. “And also, I believe in myself.” Cardi is also featured on the album, as the couple collaborated on both “Freaky” and “Jealousy.”

The Grammy winner and her husband have been married since 2017 and share son Wave along with daughter Kulture, 5. Additionally, Offset is a father to three other children from prior relationships. His other kiddos include Jordan, 13, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 8. Earlier this year, he made headlines when he took all of his sons to the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse premiere in May and when he took his daughters to the premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 8.