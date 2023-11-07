Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Among First to Arrive For Matthew Perry’s Heartbreaking Funeral 1 Week After His Death

Image Credit: Ken Towner/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston, who is reportedly “reeling” from the loss of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, was among first of the bereaved to arrive for his funeral on Friday, November 3, says a source. The Murder Mystery star, 54, was “one of the first to arrive” at the closely guarded private ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, the insider reportedly told the Daily Mail for a November 4 report. “She kept herself to herself,” the source told the outlet. “This is a high profile gathering.”

Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer were also there, along with Matthew’s mom, Suzanne, dad, John Perry, and stepdad, Dateline‘s Keith Morrison.

According to a separate report by Page Six earlier this week, Jennifer was hit hardest by grief in the days since the Fools Rush In star’s death on October 28. “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” a source told the outlet on Monday.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner,” they explained, noting John Aniston‘s death in November of 2022. “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Matthew died on October 28, having been discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, as first reported by TMZ. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Though the cast of Friends did release a joint statement on October 30 concerning the “unfathomable” loss, Jennifer has not individually spoken out.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the late actor divulged that Jennifer was the one to confront him with his addiction issues. “’I know you’re drinking,’ she said,” he wrote in the book. “‘We can smell it,’” she told him. He elaborated, “the plural ‘we’ hits me like a sledgehammer.”

In an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer, the late actor revealed that Jennifer had “reached out” to him “the most” amid his battle with addiction. “I’m really grateful to her for that,” he shared at the time.