Matthew Perry’s Friends, Family Gather at Apparent Private Ceremony at Los Angeles Cemetery Nearly 1 Week After His Death

Image Credit: Berliner Studio/Shutterstock

Nearly one week after Matthew Perry’s tragic death on October 28, Friends co-stars, family members, and others were seen arriving at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday. In aerial photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer were seen arriving together in the L.A. sunshine, all wearing black. The actor’s mother, Suzanne Langford, and stepdad, Dateline‘s Keith Morrison, were also seen at the apparent memorial ceremony, along with Matthew’s dad, John Perry.

Page Six also ran poignant photos of the gathering at the cemetery on Friday. According to DM, Matthew was laid to rest in what they described as “a simple hour-long service” on November 3. His mother, a former press secretary for the Canadian Prime Minister, was described as “tearful.”

Matthew was discovered unresponsive at his Los Angeles home by a bystander on Saturday, October 28, in a hot tub. He died of an apparent drowning, though an official cause of death has yet to be determined. The Fools Rush In star and best-selling author was only 54.

Fans the world over reeled at the news, and his surviving NBC sitcom co-stars released a statement after a lengthy two-day silence. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement obtained by PEOPLE on October 30 read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew, who summed up his life in the 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, revealed just six months before his passing how he wanted to be remembered. “As a guy who lived life, loved well, lived well, and helped people,” he told the Los Angeles Times back in April. “That running into me was a good thing, and not something bad.”