‘Friends’ Cast Break Their Silence Over Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death With Joint Statement

Image Credit: BEI/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry was remembered by the Friends cast 2 days after he tragically died at the age of 54. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer broke their silence on their former co-star’s passing with a joint statement that they shared with PEOPLE on October 30. Matthew reportedly drowned in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles area home on Sunday, October 28, becoming the first main cast member from Friends to die.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the heartbreaking statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement was signed by the surviving cast members.

Matthew was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. The six main cast members from the show reunited for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special that aired in 2021. Matthew reflected on his experience starring in the beloved sitcom in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The book also took readers through Matthew’s years-long battle with addiction.

Other former Friends stars have honored Matthew on social media since his passing, including Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler’s on-again-off-again love interest. “What a loss,” Maggie wrote on Instagram. “The world will miss you, Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.” Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mom, Nora Bing, shared a tribute to Matthew on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry,” she wrote. “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”

Matthew was reportedly found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his home and was pronounced dead by an apparent drowning, TMZ reported. The outlet also revealed that prescription drugs were found in the home, but illicit drugs were not. A toxicology report is being conducted, but it could take months for a result. He had previously been open about his struggles with drug addiction, but an official cause of death has yet to be announced.

The late star is survived by his parents, Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepmother, Debbie Boyle, and stepfather, Dateline‘s Keith Morrison. Matthew’s family told PEOPLE in a statement they are “heartbroken” over Matthew’s death. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” his loved ones said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”