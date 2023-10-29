Matthew Perry’s Family Breaks Silence After Shocking Death: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

Image Credit: Dave Lewis/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry‘s family broke their silence in a joint statement that revealed they are “heartbroken, just one day after his shocking death, which happened Saturday. The Friends actor, who was 54, is survived by his parents, Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepmother, Debbie Boyle, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, and in addition to calling his loss “tragic,” they all expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Matthew’s parents were photographed and filmed outside his Los Angeles, CA area home shortly after his passing went public. They looked somber and seemed to console each other while talking with authorities and others in the area. At one point, they passed by in a vehicle as they made their way in and out of the entrance to the house.

Matthew was reportedly found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his home and was pronounced dead by an apparent drowning, TMZ reported. The outlet also revealed that prescription drugs were found in the home, but illicit drugs were not, and a toxicology report is being conducted, but it could take months for a result. He had previously been open about his struggles with drug addiction, but an official cause of death has yet to be announced.

In addition to his family, Matthew’s friends and co-stars didn’t hesitate to share tributes on social media once his death went public. Valerie Bertinelli, Morgan Fairchild, Selma Blair, and Rumer Willis were just a few of the familiar faces who expressed sadness about Matthew’s passing and gratitude for his life.