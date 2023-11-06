Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Reeling’ After Matthew Perry’s Sudden Death

Image Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Following the death of Matthew Perry, his Friends co-stars are grieving. But one among them, Jennifer Aniston, has reportedly taken it the hardest. “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” a source told Page Six for a Monday, November 6 report.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner,” the insider continued. “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Matthew, 54, who played Chandler Bing on the massive NBC sitcom, died at 54 on October 28 of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, though an official cause hasn’t yet been determined. Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were left to grieve the loss of the first cast member to die.

Jennifer’s father, soap opera legend John Aniston, died at the age of 89 on November 11, 2022 — leaving his actress daughter to cope with two deaths in less than a year. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute at the time. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

While she hasn’t individually addressed the death of the Fools Rush In star, Jennifer did release a joint statement with her surviving Friends co-stars on October 30. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they wrote in part, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Matthew was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Friday, November 3, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in L.A, attended by the cast and his family members.