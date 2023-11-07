Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are ‘Very Happy’ Together 1 Year Later: Report

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly doing very well, after they attended the 12th annual Art+Film Gala by LACMA on Saturday, November 4. Even though they didn’t stop and take photos together, sources revealed to People that the two of them seemed like they were having fun at the event together. They said that the Fight Club star and jewelry designer were “very happy and very much together.”

Besides “happy” the insider described the pair as “hot and heavy” at the event. It sounds like Brad, 59, and Ines, 33, had a lot of fun together. “They enjoy each other’s company and had a great time at the gala together,” they said. “They were super loving, laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”

The outing also came about one year after rumors that Brad and Ines were seeing each other first surfaced in November 2022. The pair first made headlines when they were spotted hugging at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, and reports about their romance surfaced soon after.

While Brad and Ines have been together for just about a year, there was a report that said that the Moneyball star had not yet introduced Ines to his six children, whom he shares with Angelina Jolie, in October. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them.”

Even though he hasn’t yet introduced Ines to his kids, that report did state that their relationship was “stronger than ever,” and that Ines was “very close” with Brad’s friend group. The source also said that they “spend almost all their free time together.”

Even though they may be taking things slow in some senses, it sounds like the pair had a fabulous summer together. Back in July, a report from People said that the two were “very into each other,” and Ines flew out to see him on a few occasions.