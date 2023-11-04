RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks Reacts to Mary Cosby Claiming She Wasn’t Invited to BravoCon

Image Credit: NBC

Spill the tea! Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks addressed Mary Cosby’s BravoCon absence during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

“I miss her. I wish she was here,” the Bravo star, 51, said on Saturday, November 4, adding that she “[didn’t] know” whether or not Mary, 51, was invited to the Las Vegas event.

Meredith’s response came days after Mary claimed she “was not invited to BravoCon” via X (formerly Twitter) on October 31.

I was not invited to Bravo Con🤷🏽‍♀️ — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) October 31, 2023

Mary appeared during seasons 1 and 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but she walked away from the show in 2022 after costar Jennie Nguyen’s racism controversy and subsequent firing from the show. However, Mary made her return to the franchise during season 4 as a “friend.”

“Mary was dealing with a lot of trauma after Season 2,” a source told Page Six in February, noting that the reality star “asked” to return to the show. “Jennie’s racist posts really seemed to shake Mary, especially after Jennie threw a glass at her on camera … Mary was grateful for the time away from the cameras, but she seems ready to get back in the mix.”

Although Mary originally denied leaving RHOSLC, which also stars Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay, her departure became more apparent after she skipped out on the season 2 finale.

Jennie, 44, who joined the cast during season 2, was also removed from the show after anti-Black Lives Matters posts she shared on social media in 2020 resurfaced. At the time, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen called the posts “disgusting and upsetting.” In addition to Mary and Jennie, more cast shakeups came when Jen Shah left RHOSLC after season 3. Her departure came after she was sentenced to 78 months (about 6.5 years) in prison in January 2023 for telemarketing fraud.