RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks Survives Near-Fatal Car Crash By Driving Into A Snowbank: Photos

Truly relieved! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, 51, was being driven through a patch of snow when her vehicle landed into a snowbank and nearly harmed the Bravo star. She later took to Instagram and updated her 477K followers that she was OK. “This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah,” her caption began. “This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings.”

Meredith went on to explain in further detail what occurred that day. “My dear friend [Kathy Prounis] and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible. Kathy, Brent, and I are all okay and safe. Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades,” the brunette beauty continued. “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have. I am beyond happy to be alive and well.”

Soon after she shared the shocking news of the car accident, many of her friends and followers flooded the comments with their well wishes. “Thank goodness be safe!”, one Bravo fan account wrote, while another added, “This is HORRIFYING! I’m so sorry this happened but am so happy you and everyone are all safe.” In a separate comment, one of Meredith’s friends wrote that due to the “weather” they would be skipping her pop-up event that day. “So scary! Happy everyone is ok. I literally just told @ed.ward.lo.pez I’m not going to make it up to your pop up because of the weather. Avoiding that canyon drive,” Tanner Winnie wrote.

Her son, Brooks Marks, 23, also made sure to comment on the post to send his momma all his love. “Love you so much,” he penned, along with a red heart emoji. Her daughter, Chloe Marks, 21, also wrote on the post and sent a similar note. “Love you momma,” the blonde beauty wrote, along with a red heart emoji. Meredith is a proud mother to three kids, however, her son, Reid, was not spotted in the comments.

The car accident comes amid Season 4 filming of RHOSLC, which ended its third season on Feb. 8. Just weeks ahead of the Season 3 reunion, Page Six reported that three new cast members could possibly land on the show’s next season. “They held auditions in the fall,” one of the outlet’s sources claimed in Jan. “They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.” One of the show’s former stars, Jen Shah, 49, will not appear on the next season, as she has officially begun her 6.5 year prison sentence, as of Feb. 17. An official premiere date for the fourth season has not yet been announced.