‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Mary Cosby Has ‘No Remorse’ After Skipping Meredith Marks’ Group Bonding Event

Mary Cosby is in the hot seat on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – and she’s unbothered per usual. In HollywoodLife‘s exclusive preview of the September 26 episode, Mary is questioned by some of the other women on the sprinter van about why she didn’t participate in a group bonding activity that Meredith Marks hosted on the trip to Palm Springs.

“I wish you had just participated because today was about building trust and being there for each other,” Meredith says to Mary, “and I just think it would’ve been a really positive moment, you know?”

Even though Meredith is her friend, Mary isn’t taking crap from anyone. Mary points out that she told Meredith before the event why she didn’t want to go. Lisa Barlow butts into the conversation, which starts a war of words with Mary.

“Don’t interrupt,” Mary tells Lisa. “This is not between you and me, this is between Meredith [and me]. Don’t do that.”

When Mary asks Meredith if she “hurt” her by not doing the activity, Lisa answers the question herself, which again annoys Mary.

“I’m not talking to you,” Mary says, before asking the Vida Tequila founder if she has “a mute button.” With a smile on her face, Lisa responds, “No. I don’t.”

“Well you need to get one,” Mary tells Lisa, who says that she’s “on play all the time.”

After insulting Lisa, Mary explains to all the women that she wasn’t ready to make peace with some of them after their explosive dinner the night prior.

However, Whitney Rose doesn’t understand why Mary is even there if she doesn’t want to involve herself in the group.

“Why even get on a sprinter van if you don’t want to participate, you don’t like us, you don’t want anything to do with us?” Whitney says in a confessional.

Back in the sprinter van, Lisa asks Mary who she still has issues with, but Mary won’t give any names, nor will she apologize for her actions.

“I still have no remorse that I didn’t miss it,” Mary says.

Whitney tells Mary that the group wanted her to participate in the event, which leads to them getting into another fight.

“Okay, I get the point, missy. I completely get the point,” Mary says to Whitney in a sassy tone. “But I wasn’t. I wasn’t there. Let it go. Next!” she adds.

As Whitney questions Mary’s reasoning for skipping the group bonding exercise, Mary asks her costar why she “can’t comprehend” that she just didn’t want to go.

“Why would you come on a girls’ trip with people you don’t wanna be with?” Whitney asks Mary.

If their last fight was any indication, this might not end well for Whitney…

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.