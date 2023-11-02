Priscilla Presley Breaks Down in Tears Over the ‘Unbearable’ Loss of Lisa Marie Presley in Rare Interview

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley got emotional as she spoke about the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in a preview for her upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, released on Thursday, November 2. As the British broadcaster asked her about her feelings about Lisa’s death in January, Priscilla, 78, started crying as she finished speaking about her death. “It was unbearable,” she said at the start of the interview.

As Priscilla reflected on her losses, she spoke about how heartbroken Lisa was after the death of her son Benjamin Keough at 27 in 2020. “I lost my mother. I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. Losing Ben, that was the hardest thing for her,” she said. “He took his own life, and he was the love of her life. That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything.”

Lisa’s mother also recounted a time a few months before her death, when Lisa spoke about Benjamin. Priscilla began crying shortly after. “We were in Memphis. We were sitting up in a suite, and she said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I want to be here.’ And, I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ Ben,” she said. “She’d go on about Ben, and how she is still grieving, and this is a couple of months before.”

Lisa died at 54 on January 12, after going into cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest across from her father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Following her daughter’s passing, Priscilla shared a few statements on social media, thanking fans for their support, while opening up about how difficult it’s been since her passing. “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she wrote. “Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

Priscilla is also the subject of a new biopic, directed by Sofia Coppola. The film, simply titled Priscilla, hit theaters on October 27. It stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis. Two actresses play young versions of Lisa.