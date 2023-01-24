Priscilla Presley Admits It’s Been A ‘Very Difficult Time’ In New Statement After Lisa Marie’s Funeral

Just one day after laying her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, to rest, Priscilla Presley took to Twitter to release a new statement. “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she tweeted on January 23.

Priscilla and all of Lisa Marie’s loved ones and close friends attended Lisa Marie’s funeral at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Priscilla has been the pillar of strength during this devastating time.

During the service, Priscilla read a poem written by Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough. “The old soul — I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there and too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world,” the poem began. “But mama was my icon, my role model, and my superhero…even now I can’t get across everything there is to be understood and known about her. But as she always said, I’ll do my best.”

Riley was supposed to deliver a eulogy during the funeral, but she had her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, read her words instead. During the eulogy, Riley and Ben revealed that they have a daughter, who was Lisa Marie’s first grandchild. Lisa’s longtime friend Sarah Ferguson also spoke at the funeral, and Axl Rose performed an emotional rendition of “November Rain” at the service.

Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley’s only child, died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, after going into cardiac arrest at her home. Despite attempts to save her life, Lisa Marie died just hours later at the hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by three daughters — Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie’s final resting place is in the Meditation Garden at Graceland next to her son. Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and Elvis’s grandmother Minnie Mae are also buried in the garden.