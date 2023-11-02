‘The Kardashians’: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Where They Stand After Phone Call Fight

Image Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship ebbs and flows over time. The sisters don’t always see eye-to-eye, and they’re not afraid to say that to each other. Kim and Kourtney hit a low point after their Dolce & Gabbana feud and a game-changing phone call where Kourtney said she hated her sister.

In the November 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney are asked how they got to a “good place” after so much drama. “Knowing that the goal was, like, not about who’s right or wrong just like moving past it and getting to a better place,” Kourtney says in a joint confessional with Kim.

Kourtney points out that once they were through the “edits” of the show, they could “move on.” She stresses, “Know that everything’s okay.”

Kim adds, “We didn’t have a talk. Like, nothing ever really happened. I think we’re just all kind of the same where we just don’t want to have a deep talk about it. We just want to move on. Just sweep it under the rug.” Kim and Kourtney then share a hug.

Even though they don’t always get along, Kim admits that Kourtney is always there when she needs her, especially when it comes to motherhood advice. “Kourtney’s definitely the one that I go to for my mom advice,” Kim says. “I think her and I have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff.”

Kourtney notes that they both have older kids, so they “go through more similar things.” Kim knows that Kourtney would “drop anything for us to have parenting advice. I don’t care what kind of fight we’re in.” While in Palm Springs, Kim opens up to her big sister about juggling 4 kids and spending quality time with all of them.

Kim and Kourtney have come a long way since their tense phone call in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians. The sisters got into a nasty spat, and they both admitted to saying things they now regret. In a later episode, Kim revealed that Kourtney reached out to her after their fight. She felt like it was a “step in the right direction” in mending their relationship. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.