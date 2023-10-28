Kourtney Kardashian Recreates Sister Kim’s Met Gala Look for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, honored her sister Kim Kardashian, 43, by dressing up like her for Halloween. The soon-to-be mom of four posed in a very similar long floral patterned gown that her younger sibling wore to the the 2013 MET Gala, when she was pregnant with her oldest child, North West, who is now 10, and had her long dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail. The dress included a slit and she paired it with matching gloves and heels.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned the epic holiday post. In the photos, she was holding her growing baby bump and rocked dark red lipstick that went perfectly with the flowers on the dress.

Kim’s 2013 dress was designed by Riccardo Tisci,and she spoke about the look to Vogue in 2019. “We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable,” Kim explained in a 2019 Vogue video.

The beauty also revealed that there were originally two versions of the dress, including an all black one. “I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’ and Riccardo was like, ‘No, c’mon, we have to do the floral,'” Kim recalled. When she asked Riccardo why he created the floral print, he gave her a sweet answer. “What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers,” he replied.

Soon after Kourtney shared her look honoring Kim, her followers took to the comments section to share compliments and thoughts. “Pulling a Kim lol,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “You and Kim both look beyond beautiful pregnant with this dress.”

Kim’s currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker. She has been sharing various photos proudly showing off her baby bump since she announced the pregnancy, and has been open about her journey, including having emergency fetal surgery earlier this year. Although the loving parent hasn’t announced a due date, it’s believed she may give birth by the end of this year.