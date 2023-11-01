Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift-Inspired Couple’s Halloween Costume: Watch

Image Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Travis Kelce had fun on the Halloween episode of his New Heights podcast as he and brother Jason Kelce reacted to a fan’s costume that poked fun at his relationship with Taylor Swift. The NFL siblings watched a TikTok of a boyfriend dressed as the “Cruel Summer” singer while his girlfriend dressed as a map. The girl had her boyfriend slap a picture of Travis, 34, on the map, and then he yelled, “he’s a well-known athlete!” The TikTok, captioned “he needs to calm down,” was poking fun at “Swifties” saying Taylor, 33, put Travis on the map, even though he was very famous before they started dating.

Travis was not offended by the couple’s costume. In fact, he absolutely loved it!

“That was great. That was so good, man,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said on his podcast after bursting out laughing about the TikTok with his brother. “The commentary, that was golden. Alright, hats off. That was well done,” Travis added. “You get a round of applause for that one. I enjoyed that.” Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, also thoroughly enjoyed the “Traylor”-inspired Halloween costume.

Travis and Taylor have become the most talked about couple in the world right now, due in part to Taylor’s appearances at three different Chiefs game over the past month and a half. The relationship has been good business for Travis, who has seen an increase in his jersey sales and his podcast viewership since he started dating Taylor. However, according to a recent report from TMZ, Travis’ family — which includes his brother and their parents, Donna and Ed — are “overwhelmed” by all the attention that’s on them and are worried about Travis’ safety. An insider said that the Kelces are “startled” by Taylor’s huge fan base who are obsessing over the relationship.

Jason also spoke out about his concerns for his brother in an interview with NBC Sports on October 25. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,’ ” Jason explained. “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

Travis and Taylor have been moving fast in their relationship. In addition to the Grammy Award winner cheering on her beau at his football games, the lovebirds went on several PDA dates in New York City, before Taylor was seen kissing Travis on the cheek in a sweet photo on October 22. It’s been reported that Travis plans to visit Taylor on the international leg of her Eras Tour which kicks off with her shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9.