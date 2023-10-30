Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Concerned’ Pal Taylor Swift Moving ‘Too Fast’ With Travis Kelce: It’s ‘Unlike’ Her

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Travis Kelce isn’t all positive. A new report claims Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez is taking a much more cautious view of the highly publicized romance. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” an insider reportedly told Page Six for a Monday, October 30 report.

Selena, who has been spotted hanging out with fellow singer/songwriter Taylor over the years, has reportedly also noted the uncharacteristically public nature of the blooming romance. “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena,” the source added. Taylor was previously in an ultra-private, lengthy six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn before they split in early 2023.

Selena and Taylor have made no secret of their admiration for each other over the years. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Selena told Rolling Stone in a November 2022 interview. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

She also gushed about how the “Bad Blood” singer “inspired” her in an interview with SiriusXM. “The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” she said. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres, and she is able to do it seamlessly. And I admire that so much, and that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”

Taylor, for her part, praised Selena ahead of the release of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me back in November of 2022. “So proud of you. Love you forever,” the “Midnights” hitmaker wrote via Instagram stories at the time.