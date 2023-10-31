Jamie Lynn Spears Called Out by Fans for Old ‘Evil’ Tweet Praising Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears is still facing the wrath from Britney Spears’ fans for a tweet she shared six years ago praising Justin Timberlake’s song “Cry Me a River.” Amid the release of Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, social media users recalled the Zoey 102 film star, 32, applauding Justin’s single that was rumored to be about his breakup with Britney, 41.

The since-deleted tweet read, “@jtimberlake Weird hearing ur music as an adult ha … Not only do I appreciate it. I GET it [sic],” Jamie wrote via X (previously Twitter) in 2017. The Dancing With the Stars alum also included an old photo of herself as a child sitting in a car next to Justin, 42, and Britney when the two pop stars were dating.

Shortly after The Woman in Me hit book shelves, fans called out Jamie Lynn for the message.

“Naur who would tweet this about essentially a diss track about your sister [sic],” one person wrote. “This is so evil?!” another chimed in. Meanwhile, another person went so far as to allege that Jamie “hates Britney [and] is jealous of her. Mind u, she talked about how the breakup affected her, not Britney as if it was her [relationship] too [sic].”

Justin and Britney broke up in 2002 after nearly three years of dating. Afterward, the NSYNC band member released “Cry Me a River,” which points to an unnamed ex who apparently cheated on him.

In Britney’s 2023 bombshell book, she admitted to cheating on Justin with dancer Wade Robson. However, she claimed that he stepped out on her as well without naming the “celebrity” he allegedly cheated with. Apart from the infidelity, the “Gimme More” hitmaker revealed in her memoir that she was pregnant with her and the “Bye, Bye, Bye” singer’s baby during their romance. Britney also claimed that she underwent an abortion because Justin didn’t want to be a father yet.

As for Jamie, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 1 star has had a complicated relationship with her older sister, mostly due to Britney’s past conservatorship. In 2022, Jamie released her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, in which she opened up about her and Britney’s strained dynamic. While promoting the book in a 2022 Good Morning America interview, the former Zoey 101 star shared her thoughts about Britney’s conservatorship.

“There was a time where my sister asked me … if I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed,” she alleged. “Whether she’s in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing I thought. Once I realized that, ‘You know what, she’s in a conservatorship,’ I felt like I just didn’t want be part of [it] until maybe she was out of the conservatorship, so there was no, like, me overseeing funds or something like that. And if it was, it was a misunderstanding, but either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Shortly after Jamie Lynn’s interview aired, Britney took to Instagram to write a scathing, since-deleted Instagram post.

“The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!” Britney wrote “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls**t. … I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! … You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”