Wade Robson: All About the Dancer Britney Spears Claims to Have Cheated on Justin Timberlake With

Image Credit: SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

Britney Spears reveals many shocking things in her upcoming memoir, including that she and Justin Timberlake allegedly cheated on each other when they dated in the early 2000s. Two new reports claim that Britney accused Justin of cheating on her with “another celebrity,” while she admitted to kissing dancer Wade Robson during her relationship with the “Cry Me a River” singer. In The Woman in Me, Britney reportedly said that she and Justin “agreed to move past” her cheating with Wade.

This isn’t the first time that Wade, 41, has been in the headlines. The Australian dancer/choreographer, who worked with Britney when she was still performing, notably accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. Keep reading to learn more about Wade.

Wade Robson is a choreographer and dancer.

Wade is a professional dancer and choreographer. He started his dancing career as a young boy and appeared on Australia’s Star Search, which led to him being discovered by Michael Jackson. He was only a teenager when he began choreographing huge stars for commercials, music videos and performances. Wade created and hosted the MTV hip-hop dance search competition series The Wade Robson Project. In 2007 and 2008, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for a dance number on So You Think You Can Dance.

Wade is Australian.

Wade was born in Brisbane, Queensland in Australia. After he was noticed by Michael Jackson, he moved to the United States when he was nine years old with his mother and sister to pursue his passion for dance.

Wade worked with Britney Spears.

Wade started working with Britney when he was 16 years old. He choreographed her Pepsi commercial that aired during the 2001 Super Bowl. He’s also responsible for Britney’s infamous performance at the 2001 VMAs where she had a snake wrapped around her neck. It had long been rumored that Wade was the cause of Britney and Justin’s breakup in 2002, but Britney never addressed that until her book. Wade also worked with NSYNC, which explains his connection to Justin.

Wade has a history with Michael Jackson.

Wade was very close with Michael when he was early in his career. In fact, Wade even defended the “Black Or White” singer when Michael was first accused of child sexual assault in the 1990s. Wade testified under oath that Michael was never inappropriate with him. But years later after Michael died, Wade changed his story and sued the late superstar’s estate, claiming that Michael sexually abused him for seven years in the 1990s.

In 2019, the documentary Leaving Neverland came out, which told Wade and James Safechuck‘s stories about how they were allegedly abused by Michael. Michael’s estate denied the allegations and even tried to stop HBO from releasing the documentary, but they were unsuccessful.

Wade is married.

Wade has been married to his wife Amanda Rodriguez since 2005. They have a son, Koa, who was born in 2010.