Travis Barker Addresses Rumors He’s the Reason Behind Kourtney & Kim Kardashian’s Feud

Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Travis Barker is setting the record straight. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud has led to many online theories, including that Travis’ past attraction to Kim, 43, is the ultimate reason for the sibling rift. In his 2016 memoir, Travis called Kim “f**king hot” and admitted to “secretly checking” her out while he was dating Paris Hilton.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” the Blink-182 drummer, 47, told the Los Angeles Times. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. … That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Travis and Kim have always been vocal that nothing physical ever happened between them. When a fan asked Kim in 2021 if she’d ever hooked up with Travis, the SKIMS founder responded on Instagram, “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Kourtney, 44, and Travis got married in Italy in May 2022. They are now expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The Barker baby will be Kourtney’s fourth child and Travis’ third. Travis credits Kourtney for helping to heal him after he was terrified of flying following the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed him. “I think the power of love really helped me,” Travis said. “Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.”

While Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is stronger than ever, the same can’t be said for Kourtney’s relationship with Kim. Kourtney and Kim’s sibling dynamic has been on-again, off-again for years. They notoriously got into a physical fight in 2020 that was documented on KUWTK. Tension escalated between the sisters when Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

In the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney got into a nasty phone call fight where Kourtney said she hated her sister. They spoke about the wedding, and Kourtney admitted that she felt like Kim wasn’t happy for her because she couldn’t be the “center of attention.” Kim clapped back that the family is concerned Kourtney is “really not happy.” Kourtney responded that she has a “happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

Later, Kim and Kourtney sat down together for a confessional. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of,” Kourtney said. Kim and Kourtney are in a better place, and the pregnant Poosh founder even recreated Kim’s 2013 Met Gala look for Halloween.