Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Slay ‘Beetlejuice’ Halloween Costume: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, got into the Halloween spirit on October 30! The A-listers dressed to impress for the holiday and put on their best Beetlejuice attire. Kourt rocked Lydia Deetz’s iconic red wedding gown from the film, while Travis looked dapper in Beetlejuice’s red tuxedo. “I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” she captioned the carousel of photos in their elaborate outfits.

In typical Kravis fashion, the pregnant 44-year-old and the Blink-182 drummer chose to dress in wedding scene ensembles from the 1988 goth film. Kourt styled her raven-hued tresses in a half-up-half-down style and made sure to add the shaggy bangs from Winona Ryder‘s character‘s look. She was photographed holding a bundle of red roses to match her gown and added a smokey eye to tie the costume together.

Travis held his wife’s hand in most of their Halloween snapshots. The 47-year-old sported full Beetlejuice makeup and rocked white face paint with exaggerated dark circles painted around his eyes. Soon after The Kardashians star shared the photos with her 224 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “She is definitely the most iconic sister,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “can Travis be the next bettlejuice [sic] cause this is great.”

A third fan couldn’t help but notice how the musician’s plethora of tattoos were hidden under the face paint. “It’s almost more jarring to see Trav without tattoos than to see him in the costume,” they joked. A few of Kourtney’s pals also took to the comments to applaud the costumes. “No notes,” Simon Huck penned, while Allie Rizzo added, “Can’t be beat.” Despite the positive reactions, a couple of haters couldn’t help but suggest that Bella Hadid and her ex, The Weeknd, rocked the costume “better” in 2018.

Kourt’s latest Halloween costume comes just two days after she dressed up as her sister, Kim Kardashian, 43. On October 28, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share photos recreating Kim’s 2013 Met Gala ensemble. “Freaky Friday,” she joked in the caption of the post. Kim previously rocked the floral gown designed by Riccardo Tisci alongside her now ex-husband, Kanye West. The SKIMS founder was pregnant with her daughter, North West, 10, while she attended her very first Met Gala.