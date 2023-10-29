Janelle Brown Admits She Hasn’t ‘Really Spoken’ to Robyn or Meri in Nearly a Year

Image Credit: TLC

Janelle Brown is embracing this new chapter of her life. In the October 29 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle, 54, reflects on her relationships with Robyn and Meri Brown in the aftermath of her separation from Kody Brown. “I haven’t really spoken to Robyn or Meri since that conversation on Robyn’s porch about a year ago,” Janelle says.

A lot has changed since that intense patio fight where Janelle stormed off away from Kody, 54. She’s now separated from Kody and doesn’t plan on getting back together with him.

“I haven’t sought them out,” Janelle says about Robyn, 45, and Meri, 52. “They haven’t sought me out. [Robyn and I], we were great team players. We could work together for the good of the family. But I never connected with her on a friend level. She’s 10 years younger than I am. Her kids were younger than mine. We just didn’t even like the same things. I mean, we just weren’t similar, but we could be great team players for the sake of the family.”

As for Meri, Janelle points out they “always had personality differences, and that’s OK. But I don’t need to really seek her out now.”

Janelle is looking on the bright side of things and relishes her relationship with Christine Brown. “I still have family with Christine,” Janelle says. “We still see each other. The kids are interacting. It feels very normal when we’re together. It feels like old times without all the periphery drama. Right now, I feel like that’s my family. I feel like that’s where I find family, you know?”

Christine has been supportive of Janelle walking away from Kody. “I think what’s happened is I’m growing, and I need something different,” Janelle told Christine in a previous episode. She later added, “Like, I don’t want to be married anymore.”

Janelle and Christine’s bond is unbreakable. When Christine married David Woolley in October 2023, Janelle was the only sister wife to attend the wedding. All of Janelle’s kids with Kody were there as well. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.