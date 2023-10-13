‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares Rare Photo of All 6 Kids at Christine’s Wedding: ‘Happy Mama’

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Christine Brown’s wedding to husband David Woolley was a family affair — including for her bestie and former sister wife Janelle Brown. Janelle, 54, managed to capture a rare family group photo with all six of her and ex Kody Brown’s children. “Finally got a picture with my babies. Happy mama,” the Sister Wives star captioned an Instagram post on October 12.

The shot featured Janelle and Kody’s children Madison, Logan, Garrison, Hunter, Savannah and Gabriel “Gabe” Brown. Janelle stood in the center of the snap wearing a stunning dark pink gown for the event. Kody, 54, did not appear in the photo.

Fans adored the rare photo-op between Janelle and her children. Many commenters praised the mother of six for doing a fantastic job as their parent.

“Great picture, Janelle. Pat yourself on the back, you did good,” one social media user wrote. “That’s awesome! It’s so hard to once they are grown to get a picture with them all!” another person added, while a separate fan even told Janelle to “frame it!”

This past weekend, Christine, 51, and David exchanged vows in front of hundreds of their families and friends in Utah. However, Kody, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown were noticeably absent. In addition to Christine and Janelle, Meri, 52, also separated from the former polygamist. Robyn, 45, is his only wife now.

“I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend,” the Cooking With Christine star captioned an Instagram post on October 8. “@david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams.”

Though Christine’s new love was the spotlight that day, the upcoming October 15 episode of Sister Wives will unpack Kody’s tense relationship with his and Janelle’s sons Gabriel, 22, and Garrison, 25.

“I can observe that Kody seems to have trouble relating to his older children, and he seems to dote on the younger children,” Janelle explained during a confessional, per E! News. “And when my children were younger, it was very easy for him to be a father, right, because he was still kind of this important … he was important to them. His opinion mattered to them, his guidance mattered to them and now, because they question a little bit, I think it might be harder for Kody to feel like he’s respected.”

Ever since Kody implemented strict household protocols during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Gabe and Garrison became distant from their father. While the father of 18 claimed that he “reached out” to his adult sons “just before Christmas” during his confessional, he alleged that they are “blocking” him.