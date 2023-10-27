Scott Disick Reveals Why He Didn’t Get a Vasectomy After 3 Kids With Kourtney Kardashian

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Scott Disick, 40, joked about having had a vasectomy while on his way to his surgery with Kris Jenner, 67, on the October 26 episode of The Kardashians. When Kris and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend joked about their early wake-up time for his back surgery, the conversation pivoted to other procedures. “Well you’re not getting like, a vasectomy or anything,” Kris said. “Wait, have you had a vasectomy?”

The father-of-three was quick to claim that he did have the procedure. “Yeah,” he said, to which Kris further inquired, “You did?” Scott then made a joke about sleeping with many women. “Uh huh, that’s why I f*** all these random girls,” he told the 67-year-old. Of course, the “Lord” was only teasing the momager. “I’m just kidding. I don’t have one,” he clarified. “I was too scared, just in case if later down the road maybe I want to have more kids or something.”

Scott is a proud dad to three children including Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13. The Talentless founder welcomed all three of his kiddos with Kourt during their on-and-off nine-year romance. Now, as many know, the Lemme founder is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker, 47. The 40-year-old most recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with his daughter on August 9. “Just me and P,” he captioned the adorable post.

Elsewhere on this week’s episode of the Hulu reality series, Scott underwent a back surgery to help with his ongoing ailments. Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 39, even accompanied him along to a doctors appointment as he complained of back pain throughout the season. On Thursday’s episode, Kris took Scott to the surgery appointment only to leave before his procedure was done. “I love Scott so much and I would do anything for him,” Kris said in a confessional. Once he woke up from the procedure he called Kourt’s mom and asked if she “left” him, to which she replied with a chuckle.

Earlier in Season 4, Penelope and her Aunt Khloe discussed a possible romance for Scott. When he said that he would be willing to date someone much younger, P cracked down and told her father that he should date someone older. “You’re not going to date someone 19,” Penelope said, to which Scott replied, “I would, but it’s not a good look.” The preteen went on to list off the characteristics she would like to see in a woman for Scott. “Good personality. She can be pretty… Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym also,” she joked. New episodes of The Kardashians stream each Thursday on Hulu.