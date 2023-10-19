Scott Disick’s Daughter, Penelope, Tells Her Dad She Wants Him to Have an ‘Older’ Girlfriend

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Listen to P, Scott Disick! Scott, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian’s only daughter, Penelope Disick, appears in the October 19 episode of The Kardashians to push her dad back onto the dating scene. Khloé Kardashian tells Penelope, 11, that she’s looking into matchmaking for Scott and asks her niece what “qualities” to look for in a woman.

“Older,” Penelope says without hesitation. Khloé, 39, remarks they should look into someone “older than what” Scott is used to. She reveals Scott mentioned dating women in their late 20s, but Khloé thinks she should focus on women in their 30s. Once Penelope hears this, she looks at her dad and chastises him for wanting to date a woman in her 20s. “You’re 40,” she tells her dad.

“You’re not going to date someone 19,” Penelope adds. Scott responds, “I would, but it’s not a good look.” Khloé knows someone way younger is not going to be the right woman for Scott.

Penelope brings up more qualities to look for in a potential bachelorette for Scott. “Good personality. She can be pretty… Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym also,” Penelope says to her dad.

Penelope tells Khloé and Kris Jenner that she wants Scott to start dating again. “I want him to have a girlfriend,” she admits.

Scott and Kourtney, 44, were together for nearly a decade before they split in 2015. Scott has since had long-term relationships with Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and Rebecca Donaldson.

Scott explains to Khloé and Kris that he’s single and focusing on the kids at the moment. Khloé has been helping Scott get back to his normal self after being injured in a car accident that left him with back problems.

“I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé,” Kris, 67, says in the episode. “Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé.” Scott gushes over Khloé in front of Kris. “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute, she’s got all the characteristics I want. That’s what I’m saying,” Scott says. New episodes of The Kardashians season 4 premiere Thursdays on Hulu.