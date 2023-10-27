Sandra Bullock Steps Out With Daughter Laila in Rare Appearance After Bryan Randall’s Death

Image Credit: Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock was spotted out for a stroll with her daughter Laila, 11, on Thursday, October 26. The sighting marked a rare outing for the Gravity actress, 59, since her longtime partner Bryan Randall died in August. Sandra was seen talking to her daughter in the photos, which you can see here, via Daily Mail. The actress and her daughter kept it casual while they walked around Los Angeles.

For the outing, Sandra sported a long tan coat over a white t-shirt and black pants. She also had a black bag slung over her shoulder, and she sported a pair of glasses. Her hair was also tied back in a ponytail. Her daughter rocked a navy blue jumpsuit and a pair of high-top Nike sneakers. At one point, Sandra was seen giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek. The two of them were also seen with a bodyguard.

Bryan died at 57 at the beginning of August, following a private battle with ALS for three years. His death was announced in a statement by the family. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they said. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Following Bryan’s passing, many people close to him and Sandra shared tributes. The Blind Side star’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado shared a photo of Bryan and wrote that Sandra had been doing all she could to care for him. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan,” she wrote.