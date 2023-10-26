Britney Spears Shares Nude Belfie on the Beach 2 Days After Memoir Release: Photo

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, shared a sexy new post via Instagram on October 26 to seemingly celebrate the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. The “Circus” songstress took to social media to share a revealing photo that left little to the imagination while she posed on the beach. In the snapshot, Brit rocked nothing but hoop earrings and seemingly went makeup-free. The 41-year-old notably did not caption the photo.

In the post, the pop icon also put her lower back tattoo on full display. Her golden tresses were tied up into a messy half-up/half-down style. Although it’s unclear who was with Britney when she took the sexy photo, a shadow revealed that someone snapped the photo for her while they enjoyed the sun on the beach.

That same day, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. The video of Brit dancing to the 38-year-old’s song notably comes just two weeks after she was photographed having dinner with him and fellow singer Maluma in New York City. In the October 26 clip, the Grammy winner rocked a white patterned crop top with black mini shorts. Brit rolled down the short and put her lower ab tattoos on display. She completed her look with white leather boots.

Earlier this week, an excerpt released by the New York Times revealed that Britney opened up about why she likes to share racy photos of herself online. “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she penned in the book. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Her latest nude photo comes on the heels of the release of her memoir, which dropped on October 24. In the tell-all book, Britney has opened up about many shocking events in her life, including a claim that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The 42-year-old and Britney dated from 1999 until their famous split in 2002. She has also addressed the conservatorship, her relationship with her parents, and her life in the spotlight. The Woman in Me is available now wherever books are sold.