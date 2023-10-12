Britney Spears Has Rare Night Out With Maluma & J Balvin on NYC Trip: Photo

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Rita Franca/SIPA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, knows how to have a good time! While on a trip to New York City on October 10, the “Circus” songstress was pictured with fellow singers J Balvin, 38, and Maluma, 29, during a dinner outing. The “Coco Loco” singer took to Instagram the following day to share the rare photo with Brit and his pal. “Who is like me in love? @jbalvin @britneyspears,” he joked in the caption translated from Spanish, along with a series of laughing emojis.

In the snapshot, the 41-year-old draped her arms around J Balvin as he leaned in to smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Maluma cracked his fans up in the comments due to his stoic expression in the photo. While out to dinner in the Big Apple, Brit rocked a see-through blue long-sleeve top with a bedazzled design. She also protected her eyes from the camera’s flash with oversized sunglasses. The 38-year-old musician opted for a green jacket and army-print bandana while Maluma rocked a black turtle neck long-sleeve top.

A few hours later, Britney took to her Instagram account to share a video of her trip to NYC. In the caption, she hilariously admitted that she didn’t know who J Balvin and Maluma were. “Quick trip to NY … I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant!!! #TheWomanInMe,” she captioned the clip. The Hollywood heartthrob also shared the photo via his Instagram Story with a separate caption. “Pure English, Britney Spears, pop,” he joked in the caption. He also added that he was “crying” from laughter at his serious expression.

Soon after the photos of the three artists landed online, many fans took to the comments to react. “Wow, what an incredible trio! Maluma, Britney Spears, and J Balvin together in one photo is pure magic. The power of their talent and influence is unmatched. Can’t wait to see what they have in store for us!” one fan tweeted, while another added, “She looks happy. Good for her.”

Meanwhile, J Balvin took to the comments of Maluma’s photo to react. “Oh God hahahahahahahaha [sic] I can’t get over it,” he swooned. A few other A-listers also reacted including famous DJ Steve Aoki and singer Prince Royce. “This is hilarious,” Steve wrote, while Royce simply added two laughing emojis along with a flame emoji. Although neither of the stars in the photo spoke publicly of a collaboration many of their fans urged them to create a song together in the comments.

Britney’s latest night out with friends comes amid a rough year for the Grammy winner. Not only is she currently dealing with her divorce from Sam Asghari, but her father, Jamie Spears, was reportedly hospitalized last week. A source close to the Spears family told Page Six on October 5 that the 71-year-old was in the hospital due to a “bad infection.” They also claimed that Brit’s dad needed surgery due to his illness. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” the insider said at the time. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.” The following day, the tabloid published photos of Jamie out in Louisiana after the reported hospital stay.