North West Reveals She Has Dyslexia During TikTok Live With Mom Kim Kardashian

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

North West revealed that she has dyslexia while she was live on TikTok with her mom Kim Kardashian on October 18. “Guys, I have dyslexia,” the 10-year-old told viewers while sitting next to Kim, 42, who seemed caught off guard by North’s confession. “Do you even know what that is?” North added in the video.

“Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here, okay?” Kim said to her oldest child. The Kardashians star didn’t seem thrilled that North informed the entire world that she has a learning disability.

Then, North randomly asked fans watching the TikTok live if she should “drop an album,” which cut the awkwardness with Kim and made the mom-of-four laugh.

“North, I’m gonna get off this Live right now,” the SKIMS founder told her daughter. “Because you are releasing way too much. I love you, but. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

It’s unclear when North was diagnosed with dyslexia. The 10-year-old – who is the oldest of Kim and Kanye West‘s four children — has become a star thanks to her unfiltered comments on the TikTok channel that she shares with Kim. Fans learn a lot about North on TikTok as well as on her family’s reality show on Hulu. On the latest episode of The Kardashians that was released October 19, Kim revealed her daughter feels “like an only child” because of the age difference with North’s younger siblings Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Like both of her parents, North is also extremely talented. She’s developed a musical ability that she clearly got from her world-famous father. “The other day, we’re just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics,” Kim said about North on Angie Martinez‘s podcast last December. “And she just sits in the car. She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day she’ll hear it and it’ll be so cute.”