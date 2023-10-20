Cher Addresses Former Feud With Madonna & Agrees the Singer ‘Can’ Be ‘Mean’

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Cher‘s beef with Madonna might be in the past, but the 77-year-old did not hold back when discussing her former feud with the 65-year-old during an October 20 interview with the Los Angeles Times. When asked what the “beef” between her and M was, the brunette beauty was quick to shut it down. “It’s not a beef. I actually like her. But come on,” Cher quipped.

The reporter followed up with, “You’re saying she’s mean?” to which the Burlesque star agreed with. “She can be,” Cher said, before adding that the drama is all in the past. “We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me.” Although the pop sensation refused to repeat the comment, it’s famously known that Cher once called Madonna a “spoiled brat” and a “c***” during a live TV interview (watch here).

Moments after Cher discussed the former spat between them, she went on to praise the “Material Girl” hitmaker for her decades-long success. “But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else,” she explained. “I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “I Got You Babe” co-hitmaker gushed over her romance with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 37. “I’m really happy with Alexander,” Cher swooned. The reporter also noted that in that moment she motioned to her massive diamond ring on her hand. “He gave me that last Christmas,” the Grammy winner said. Despite having a rock on her finger, Cher clarified that it is not an engagement ring. “Not so much. He just wanted to give it to me,” she admitted. “Usually I wear it on my right hand because he said, ‘It’s the right ring for the right woman on the right hand.'”

Nearly one year ago, in December 2022, a source close to the couple exclusively told HollywoodLife that the ring was indeed just a “gift” for Cher. “AE and Cher are not engaged but he wanted to show Cher how much he cares about her and thought the ring was absolutely beautiful,” the insider said at the time. “He thinks she deserves the world and wanted to give her a token from his heart.” The duo first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Later that month, Cher clapped back at haters after they called out their age gap. “On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says [heart emoji] Doesn’t Know Math,” she tweeted.