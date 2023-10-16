Robert De Niro Says Girlfriend Tiffany Chen ‘Does the Work’ When Raising Their Six-Month-Old Daughter Gia

Image Credit: Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Robert De Niro praised his girlfriend Tiffany Chen’s mothering skills in a new interview with The Guardian, published on Sunday, October 15. When asked if fatherhood gets “easier” with time, the Killers of the Flower Moon star, 80, admitted that “it doesn’t,” but he said that Tiffany does a lot of the hard work in parenting their daughter Gia, 6 months.

Robert complimented Tiffany on how much she does for their newborn daughter. “It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important,” he said.

When the interviewer asked what he liked about fatherhood, he said that he was happy with every aspect of it. “All of it! With a baby, it’s different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different,” he said. I don’t talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby, or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she’s pretty smart.”

A dad of seven, Robert has kids that are as old as 52, with Gia being the youngest at 6 months. When giving his first interview after Tiffany gave birth, he spoke about how he was excited to be a dad again. “You have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best,” he told Access Hollywood.

Robert revealed that he and Tiffany had welcomed their first child together in a May interview. Tiffany opened up about her complications following the pregnancy in a July interview with CBS Mornings. She revealed that she was hospitalized for some of her symptoms after giving birth to Gia. “My face just felt weird. I didn’t know what the feeling was that I was having,” she said. “I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.”