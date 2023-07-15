Robert De Niro’s Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, Reveals How She Fell In Love With The Actor, 79

View gallery

Tiffany Chen, 45, opened up about how she and Robert De Niro, 79, fell in love, in a new interview. The beauty, who welcomed daughter Gia with the actor earlier this year, admitted that their romance seemed to “evolve” seamlessly after they met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern but added that their relationship started out professional. “When we were working, it was just work,” she told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“And then a couple of years later, we got back in touch, and I said, ‘Oh, I guess we get along, and I guess we really get along,'” she added. Robert, who was still with his now ex-wife Grace Hightower at the time of filming The Intern, played the role of Ben Whittaker, an elderly widower who works as an intern for a fashion magazine and becomes friends with the CEO, who is played by Anne Hathaway. Tiffany had a small role as Ben’s tai chi instructor in the film. The couple didn’t spark romance rumors until 2021, when they were spotted together for the first time.

Tiffany’s comments come after she and Robert made headlines for secretly having Gia. It made the talented star a father of seven and he confirmed the news casually in an interview. When the interviewer said he had six kids, he corrected them and revealed that he had welcomed his seventh child. “Seven, actually,” he noted. “I just had a baby.”

In addition to sharing details about their love story, Tiffany introduced baby Gia to Gayle during the interview. It was her official television debut and she looked adorable in a ruffled dress as the host held her and smiled. Gayle also cheekily asked the bundle of joy what movie of her dad’s was her favorite.

“The one in the delivery room where I’m the star,” Tiffany jokingly replied. “You’re the star — that’s right!” The proud mom also revealed what she thinks is the “best thing” about Robert is. “How much he loves his family,” she told Gayle before getting emotional.