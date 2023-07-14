Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen’s 3-Month-Old Baby Makes Her TV Debut

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen have shared yet another glimpse of their little bundle of joy! Check out her TV debut here.

July 14, 2023 5:55PM EDT
Image Credit: CBS/Youtube

Robert De Niro‘s baby girl, Gia, has made her television debut! That’s right: The 3-month-old daughter of the beloved actor, 79, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, appeared on CBS Mornings on Friday, July 14 with her mother, 45, and host Gayle King, 68. The adorable segment showed Gayle holding Gia and excitedly telling her she was making her television debut. She also made sure the cameraman got a good shot of her. Right on cue, Gia giggled as she looked at America through the camera.

Then, Gayle interviewed the little bundle of joy by asking her which of her famous dad’s movies is her favorite. Tiffany joked by answering for her: “The one in the delivery room where I’m the star,” she replied. “You’re the star — that’s right!” Gayle assured the baby, who looked adorable in a pink dress.

Gayle King holds baby Gia on ‘CBS Mornings’ (Photo: CBS/YouTube)

When asked by Gayle how little Gia has changed her life, Tiffany quickly responded that she’s “made it more fun.” She also sweetly answered a question about the Goodfellas legend. “The best thing about Bob De Niro is,” Gayle said, to which Tiffany confidently answered, “How much he loves his family.” She even got emotional after answering the question. Too cute!

Tiffany Chen holds her and Robert De Niro’s baby, Gia, on ‘CBS Mornings’ on July 14, 2023 (Photo: CBS/Youtube)

Robert and Tiffany welcomed their first child together in April, which is Robert’s seventh overall. The iconic actor revealed he welcomed his seventh child during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada while discussing fatherhood and his most recent film, About My Father. When the interviewer mentioned his six kids, Robert corrected her. “Seven, actually,” he noted. “I just had a baby.”

Gia’s sibling who is closest in age to her is 11-year-old Helen, who Robert shares with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He and Grace also share a 24-year-old son named Elliot. The Irishman actor also has a daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. Finally, he has 27-year-old twins, Julian and Aaron, with his ex-girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. In June, Robert said his six older kids had not yet met their baby sister.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen arrive at the ‘Kiss The Future’ in June 2023 (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Robert and Tiffany met in 2015 while filming The Intern and first sparked dating rumors in Aug. 2021. Their baby was planned, which Gayle King announced while sharing the first public image of their newborn on CBS Mornings in May. “They both wanted this baby,” she stated. “They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”

