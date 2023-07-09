Robert De Niro Wraps Arm Around Daughter Drena At Grandson’s Funeral: Photos

Robert comforted his eldest child Drena as she laid to rest her 19-year-old son Leo in New York on July 8.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 9, 2023 11:04AM EDT
View gallery
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Robert De Niro is spotted out for lunch at Via Carota in New York City with his son Julian. The legendary actor just became a dad again at age 79 welcoming his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Julian is De Niro's son from his relationship with actress Toukie Smith. Pictured: Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Robert De Niro and his family circled their wagons around each other as they laid the actor’s grandson to rest on Saturday, July 8 in New York. The Oscar winner, 79, was spotted hugging his eldest daughter Drena De Niro during the burial of her 19-year-old son Leandro “Leo” De Niro-Rodriguez, as seen in photos here via Page Six. Leo reportedly died of an overdose on July 2.

Robert De Niro and daughter Drena De Niro hugged at her son’s funeral in July 2023. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The tender father-daughter moment came as Leo’s casket was was carried out of Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home on the Upper East Side. Robert wore a classic black suit as he was escorted by security into the funeral home, with Drena in tow alongside her husband and the father of Leo, graffiti artist Carlos Rodriguez. Drena was adopted by Robert when he married her mother, actress Diahnne Abbott, in 1976.

The burial ceremony came a day after Robert was joined by a bevy of his famous friends to pay respect to Leo at the funeral services. Christopher Walken and mega music producer Tommy Mottola were there for support, as well as White Lotus and Sopranos star, Michael Imperioli. Robert’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen, with whom he welcomed a new baby in April, was also in attendance.

On Monday, Drena took to her Instagram to announce the tragic death of Leo. “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote alongside a beautiful photo of the young man. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now.”

Drena De Niro claimed her son Leo died from an overdose. (Shutterstock)

Drena went on to claim Leo died from an overdose, even though the toxicology report is still pending.  “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena wrote on Instagram. “So for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever.”

The Raging Bull star publicly mourned his grandson in an emotional statement one day after Leo’s death. “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said in a statement directly to HollywoodLife on July 3. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad