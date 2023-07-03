Robert De Niro’s Grandson Dead At 19, Teen’s Mom Confirms: ‘I Wish I Was With You’

The De Niro family has suffered a heartbreaking loss. Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has died. He was just 19 years old. His mom, Drena De Niro, confirmed her son’s death in a July 2 statement she shared on Instagram.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” her devastating message began.

She continued, “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leandro is Drena’s only child. She had recently shared sweet photos of Leandro as they celebrated Mother’s Day in May 2023. Leandro’s father is New York-based artist Carlos Mare. A cause of death has not been revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Robert’s team for a statement.

Drena is the daughter of Robert and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The Raging Bull actor adopted Drena after he married Diahnne in 1976. Robert and Diahnne split in 1988. The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Like his grandfather, Leandro was an actor. Leandro was seen on the big screen most recently in the 2018 hit movie A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Leandro played Leo Stone, the son of Dave Chappelle’s George “Noodles” Stone (Jackson Maine’s best friend) and Drena’s Paulette Stone. His additional credits included the 2005 movie The Collection and the 2018 movie Cabaret Maxime.