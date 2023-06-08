Robert De Niro, 75, & Tiffany Chen, 45, Have Date Night At Tribeca Film Festival After Baby

Robert De Niro, 75, and Tiffany Chen, 45, left their newborn baby girl, Gia, at home for a date night at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7. The two held hands as Robert led Tiffany down the red carpet to pose for photos. She wore a black dress and brown cardigan, along with sunglasses and nude-colored heels. Meanwhile, Robert wore a dark suit with polo shirt underneath.

Robert and Tiffany welcomed their baby girl on April 6, but news of her birth was kept under wraps for more than a month, until the actor spilled the beans himself during a red carpet interview on May 8. While doing an interview with ET Canada, Robert corrected the journalist, after she had pointed out that he had six kids. “Seven, actually,” he shared. “I just had a baby.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads Who Had Kids Over 60: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & More Al Pacino and Anton James Pacino Al Pacino out and about, Los Angeles, America - 19 Jun 2013 Robert De Niro arriving at the opening night of Halftime Netflix Premier in New York this evening with Jennifer Lopez Pictured: Robert De Niro Ref: SPL5317408 080622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Then, on May 11, Robert spilled some more information about his growing family. He shared the first photo of Gia on CBS This Morning, and host Gayle King dished on what Robert told her about welcoming his 7th child at 75 years old. “This baby was planned,” she confirmed. “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”

Before getting together with Tiffany in 2021, Robert had been married to Grace Hightower for more than 20 years. They split in 2018. Robert and Grace have one son, Elliot, 25, together. The actor also has a son, Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and a daughter, Drena, 51, (Diahnne’s child, who he adopted after marrying Diahnne). Robert shares his twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, who were born via surrogate, with ex, Toukie Smith, as well.

Robert and Tiffany haven’t slowed down since having their baby girl. Their first public appearance after Gia’s birth was at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. The pair got glammed up to attend a party at the movie festival, and they once again held hands as their photos were taken.