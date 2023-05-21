Robert DeNiro & GF Tiffany Chen Make 1st Public Appearance After She Gives Birth At Cannes: Photos

The Oscar winner and father of 7 held hands with his gorgeous girlfriend during a red carpet event at Cannes Film Festival.

May 21, 2023
Robert De Niro arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020.
Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro depart the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. 20 May 2023
New York, NY - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro's son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower.
Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen stepped out for their first public event since revealing the birth of their baby girlGia Virginia Chen-De Niro. The Oscar winner, 79, was accompanied by his gorgeous girlfriend to the the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro at Cannes in May 2023.

Rocking a classic tuxedo, the father of 7 cut a cool figure at the celeb-heavy event. The Taxi Driver icon held hands with Tiffany as they made their way through the crowded room. The new mom, who was first linked to Robert in 2021 following his 2018 divorce from Grace Hightower, looked sophisticated and chic in an all-black ensemble.

The outing comes a week after the legendary actor was on the promotional trail for his latest movie, aptly titled About My Father, when he shared his thoughts on becoming a dad for the seventh time. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he told Access Hollywood on May 9. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro made their first public appearance after welcoming a secret baby.

A day before, the Oscar winner was asked if he was surprised about becoming a father again later in life, as he had welcomed his first biological child in 1976. Robert told Page Six that he was not surprised, adding “How could you not plan that kind of thing.”

The red carpet admission came only hours after Robert had dropped the secret baby bomb during an interview with ET CanadaWhen the reporter mentioned Robert’s “six” kids, the actor corrected the mistake. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” Robert explained.

Gia is now the youngest of the big De Niro brood. The star had his first two kids with ex-wifeDiahnne Abbott. He adopted her daughter, Drena De Niro, who is now 51, and then he and Diahnne had a son, Raphael De Niro, now 46, together. After their split, Robert had twins with then-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. The boys, Julian and Aaron De Niro, are now 27. Robert then married Grace in 1997 and they had a son, Elliot De Niro, 25, and daughter, Helen De Niro, 11, together.

