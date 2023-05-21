Robert DeNiro & GF Tiffany Chen Make 1st Public Appearance After She Gives Birth At Cannes: Photos

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen stepped out for their first public event since revealing the birth of their baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. The Oscar winner, 79, was accompanied by his gorgeous girlfriend to the the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Rocking a classic tuxedo, the father of 7 cut a cool figure at the celeb-heavy event. The Taxi Driver icon held hands with Tiffany as they made their way through the crowded room. The new mom, who was first linked to Robert in 2021 following his 2018 divorce from Grace Hightower, looked sophisticated and chic in an all-black ensemble.

The outing comes a week after the legendary actor was on the promotional trail for his latest movie, aptly titled About My Father, when he shared his thoughts on becoming a dad for the seventh time. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he told Access Hollywood on May 9. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

A day before, the Oscar winner was asked if he was surprised about becoming a father again later in life, as he had welcomed his first biological child in 1976. Robert told Page Six that he was not surprised, adding “How could you not plan that kind of thing.”

The red carpet admission came only hours after Robert had dropped the secret baby bomb during an interview with ET Canada. When the reporter mentioned Robert’s “six” kids, the actor corrected the mistake. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” Robert explained.

Gia is now the youngest of the big De Niro brood. The star had his first two kids with ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott. He adopted her daughter, Drena De Niro, who is now 51, and then he and Diahnne had a son, Raphael De Niro, now 46, together. After their split, Robert had twins with then-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. The boys, Julian and Aaron De Niro, are now 27. Robert then married Grace in 1997 and they had a son, Elliot De Niro, 25, and daughter, Helen De Niro, 11, together.