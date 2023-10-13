Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Hints She Has ‘Proof’ Paige DeSorbo Cheated on Craig Conover

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Ann Green apologized for claiming that Paige DeSorbo cheated on Craig Conover — but she did insinuate that the “rumor” of Paige’s cheating might be true. The 28-year-old Southern Charm star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on October 12 and was asked by a fan why she spread such a serious accusation about Paige and Craig’s relationship when she didn’t have any “proof.”

“Who’s to say that there’s zero proof?” Taylor cheekily responded.

“But I did repeat a rumor,” she added. “And I do regret that.”

Andy Cohen asked Taylor where she heard that Paige, 30, allegedly cheated on Craig, 34.

“It was at BravoCon last year,” Taylor explained. “I heard it at BravoCon. And I repeated it and I regret that.”

“It was just a rumor,” Taylor reiterated. “It really was.”

During the season 9 premiere of Southern Charm, Taylor fought with Craig after she claimed out of nowhere that Paige was cheating on him. In an interview with E! News after the episode aired, Craig said that he does not believe that cheating claims that came from Taylor. “To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her in that moment,” the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host said. “I kinda laughed because I was like, ‘Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV.’ It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive,” Craig added. “I don’t think that comes with this territory anymore.”

Before the new season of the hit Bravo series started, Taylor spoke with HollywoodLife exclusively about the drama surrounding her hookup with Austen Kroll following her split from Shep Rose. “You’ll see everything kind of comes to light, and it’s definitely a very rough start,” she said. “And I’m the one to blame here. So it’s very tough on myself, relationships, friendships, and then as time goes on, it’s a bit of a hilly ride. But hopefully, everything kind of comes to light. We’ll probably, obviously, revisit everything again at the reunion.”

Taylor also told HL it was difficult navigating the show after her and Shep’s breakup. “I let my emotions get the best out of me probably more times than I should have this year,” she admitted. “It’s definitely, again, really tough going into it, and then you’ll kind of see it play through.”